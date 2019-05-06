HOME > Entertainment

Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey new players in ‘Sacred Games 2’

2 hours ago

This photo taken on July 4, 2018 shows Indian commuters walking below a poster of “Sacred Games”, the upcoming Indian series on Netflix, in Mumbai. Photo: AFP

Season one of Netflix’s crime thriller Sacred Games showed the departure of actor Radhika Apte, but Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey will be seen in pivotal roles in the new season.

The second season will pick up with Sartaj, played by actor Saif Ali, pursuing his quest to save the city.

Netflix released a ‘Cast Reveal’ teaser on Sunday with the caption: ‘Game same hai, khiladi naye’ (The game is same, but the players are different).

The show is based on Vikram Chandra’s award-winning book and Season 2 is expected to premier later this year.

You can watch the teaser here:

 
