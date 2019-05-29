K-Electric increases power tariff

If you consume more than 100 units of electricity, your expenses are going to increase soon.

After NEPRA’s approval, K-Electric has decided to increase its charges. However, there will be no changes in the rates for those who consume less than 100 units of electricity.

For 100 units’ consumption, the charges will be increased to Rs5.89 per unit, for 101-201 units it will be Rs8.11 and for 201-300 units the rate will be Rs10.20. Those consuming 301-700 units will have to pay a rate of Rs17.60 per unit. The rate of consuming more than 700 units will be Rs20.70.

The rates will also increase to Rs21.60 in peak hours for people who consume more than 700 units. Peak hours are between 6:30 pm to 10pm.

The new rates will be implemented from next month.

Nepra has also removed additional charges of Rs15.5 from your electricity bill. Meter rent of Rs7.5 and bank charges of Rs8 will not be deducted from next month.

