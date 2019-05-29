Justice denied to everyone where I come from: Fatima Bhutto

Justice is denied to everybody in the country I come from, said writer Fatima Bhutto in an interview with Channel 4 News on May 25.

She revisited the memory of her late father Murtaza Bhutto, who was assassinated near his house on September 20, 1996. “I lost my father in a police killing when I was 14 years old.”

She remarked, “I carry a tragedy with me. It’s a part of my life.”

Social Affairs Editor Jackie Long, who conducted the interview, asked her to comment on her previous statements on the role played by her aunt Benazir Bhutto in her father’s assassination

“Benazir was the prime minister when my father was killed in 1996. If she didn’t order the killing, her government certainly protected the killers,” she added.

Bhutto remarked that she has no political aspirations as of yet and is currently content writing books.

She spoke in detail about her novel The Runaways, which was initially released on October 15, 2018. It deals with the topic of radicalisation and extremism among young people. She believes that the discussion on this topic is quite shallow.

She said that religion is blamed for radicalisation and the political aspects are not discussed at all.

“MI5 has done studies and found that religion is not a feeder to radicalisation, it’s an insulator. It protects you,” she said, adding that most young people who were influenced by radicals were never religious in the beginning.

Digital media has played a huge role in weaponising experiences of powerlessness, humiliation, fear, and isolation, Bhutto remarked. Migrants who aren’t accepted as a part of the society they live are susceptible to radicalisation.

She said that the governments needs working towards providing an inclusive and safe future to its people.

