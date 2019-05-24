Judicial inquiry begins in the Farishta murder case

A judicial inquiry has begun into the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a 10-year-old child in Rawalpindi.

Farishta went missing on May 15 at 5:30pm from her house in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. Her body was found in a nearby forest on May 20. One of the issues raised during the investigation was that the SHO of the Shahzad Town police station initially refused to register a case of her disappearance. He told the family that it seemed as if the girl had run off herself.

The inquiry is being led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Waseem Khan. The team met at the Islamabad DC Office on Friday.

They have attained all records of the incident.

The team has even called Farishta’s brother to record his statement. Her parents will be called too.

The statements of police officers will be recorded too over their alleged negligence in the case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident and he suspended the DSP and made the SP the OSD in the case. PM Khan has also demanded an explanation from the IG and operations DG over police negligence.

