HOME > News

JuD leader Abdul Rehman Makki arrested from Gujranwala

May 15 , 2019

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader Abdul Rehman Makki has been taken into custody for making hate speeches and criticizing the government’s action against banned outfits. 

Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed. Makki was arrested in Gujranwala and shifted to a Lahore jail.

According to an official of the Punjab government who did not want to be named, he made speeches against the government’s crackdown against banned outfits a few days ago in Gujranwala. In his speech, he also criticised the steps being taken in line with the FATF’s guidelines.

The official said he engaged in hate speech and also asked for donations for the JuD.

He has been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Act.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Abdul Rehman Makki jud


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Abdul Rehman Makki, Jud, terrorism, hate speech, FATF
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.