JuD leader Abdul Rehman Makki arrested from Gujranwala

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader Abdul Rehman Makki has been taken into custody for making hate speeches and criticizing the government’s action against banned outfits.

Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed. Makki was arrested in Gujranwala and shifted to a Lahore jail.

According to an official of the Punjab government who did not want to be named, he made speeches against the government’s crackdown against banned outfits a few days ago in Gujranwala. In his speech, he also criticised the steps being taken in line with the FATF’s guidelines.

The official said he engaged in hate speech and also asked for donations for the JuD.

He has been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Act.

