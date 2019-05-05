HOME > News

Journalist gunned down in Naushero Feroz

4 hours ago

A journalist was killed after attackers opened fire on him in Naushero Feroz’s Padidan. 

Ali Sher Rajpar was the president of the Padidan Press Club.

The 24-year-old was on his way home when he was attacked. His father told the police that they had no enemies.

The police have handed over the body to Rajpar’s family after a post-mortem examination was conducted.

His funeral was held in his native village Sunday but the body was not buried. Protesters staged a demonstration with his body on the Mehran National Highway to demand justice for Rajpar.

TOPICS:
journalist Murder


