Journalist Gohar Wazir released from Haripur jail

2 hours ago

File photo: Reporter Gohar Wazir

Gohar Wazir, who reports for private satellite TV station Khyber News, was released from Haripur prison on Thursday. 

Wazir and 21 others were detained by the police and security forces in Bannu on May 27 under the maintenance of public order act. The reporter was arrested from Tanchi Bazar where he was covering a protest by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, his colleagues said.

Related: Khyber News reporter, 21 others arrested in Bannu under MPO

The reporter interviewed MNA Mohsin Dawar and tribal leader Dr Gul Alam Wazir on Monday.

On May 26, three people were killed in firing at the North Waziristan check post. MNA Ali Wazir and eight others were arrested after the incident. Five bodies were found 1.5km away from the Kharqamar check post later on.

According to the ISPR, the incident involved a group led by Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir at the Kharqamar check post in Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district.

Related: MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports

Dawar and Wazir said they were going to participate in a protest against an operation in Khar Kamar. Dawar said that they heard aerial firing when they crossed the check post and reached the ground where local supporters had set up a protest camp.

