Jhang police arrest man impersonating government officers in Lahore

48 mins ago

The Jhang police have arrested a man accused of impersonating a government officer. He would impersonate government officers in an attempt to blackmail police officers, according to officials. 

There are 14 other cases lodged against him at different police stations. The cases include charges of making threats.

The man, identified as Faiz Ali Shah, was arrested in Lahore.

DPO Hafiz Ata ur Rehman said he got a call on May 9 from a person claiming he was a very senior Supreme Court judge. He gave me the name of a police constable and told me to give him 15 days of leave, he said. This arose the DPO’s suspicions and he had the call traced. An investigation proved that the man who called him was Shah.

But Shah denies any wrongdoing and says he will prove this in court. He says he doesn’t take money to make such calls.

An internal investigation has also been launched against Asif Nawaz, the police officer for whom he had asked for leave.

