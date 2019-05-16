James Bond shooting cancelled after Daniel Craig injures himself

Actor Daniel Craig – who plays James Bond – injured his ankle while filming an action scene in Jamaica, The Sun reported Wednesday.

Craig, 51, was flown to US for X-rays.

“Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica,” a source told The Sun. “He was sprinting during filming when slipped and fell quite awkwardly.”

Craig was frustrated and threw his jacket on the ground, the source added.

Another source, however, said that the injury is not as severe as believed and he will be back on set within the week.

This is not the first time Craig has injured himself on set. He injured his ribs and shoulder while filming for Quantum of Solace – another James Bond movie.

During a stunt in 2005 for his Casino Royale movie, Craig’s teeth were knocked out and his dentist had to fly out from London to the film location to fix caps into his mouth.

