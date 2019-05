JI leader says the strategy is not clear

“The line of action is not clear and there is no strategy,” Baloch, who attended Sunday's Iftar dinner at Bilawal House along with other opposition leaders, told SAMAA TV in an interview on Monday.PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that all the parties will continue to stage their protests after Eid, outside and inside parliament.“All parties will meet and work on their joint strategy against the government’s policies,” said Bilawal while addressing a press conference after the Iftar dinner.Liaquat Baloch, however, thinks that there was no need of the press conference after the dinner because the leaders of the opposition parties didn’t go beyond the discussion during the Iftar dinner.“Maryam Nawaz said that they were being oppressed and she doesn't want to see the PTI in the government for even a minute,” Baloch said.The JI leader said that some people are talking about a national government but he said that there is no place for it in the Constitution.