Jahangir Tareen interviewed people for Punjab CM, confirms PTI leader

He is assisting the PM, says Ejaz Chaudhry

"Whatever he does, he does it to assist the prime minister," Chaudhry told SAMAA TV on Saturday. "Some friends told me that he [Jahangir Tareen] asked for details from some individuals...and asked for their hobbies."Tareen was disqualified for life for being 'dishonest' under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.For the last couple of weeks, some reports are circulating that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not happy with the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and wants to replace him.The PTI office bearer said that all the people, who were interviewed by Jahangir Tareen, are members of the party.However, he clarified that Tareen is not looking after party affairs but "cooperating with the government".Chaudhry also spoke in favour of former finance minister Asad Umar and said he is a competent man. "In my opinion, Asad Umar was doing fine... and we are moving forward in the same way with negotiationd [with the IMF]. There is no big difference.""Asad Umar was not an incompetent man," he said, adding, "I know Asad Umar and not Hafeez Sheikh."He confirmed that Asad Umar was hurt after he was removed as the finance minister. "He is hurt. He had been working with us for the last seven or eight years."