It is dangerous to call young people ‘traitors’, says Bilawal

It is dangerous to term young people asking for their rights as traitors, said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while speaking to the media on Sunday.

When asked to comment on the exchange of fire at a North Waziristan check post on Sunday, Bilawal said he condemned violence against people who were exercising their right to protest.

Young people should not be made victims of violence, he said.

He remarked that we should engage with the youth from FATA and listen to their problems rather than disagreeing and arguing with them.

Bilawal said the federal government is spreading fear among people and calling Sindh ‘AIDistan’.

He said people need to get educated about the right figures, and not look at ‘biased’ reporting. In Multan, 1,280 people have reportedly found to be HIV positive. “Why wasn’t this information run on TV channels?”

The government should tell people that alarming HIV figures have been found in Turbat and Sarghoda too.

“We need to spread awareness to control HIV,” he said, adding that HIV and AIDS are different.

He said he knows the numbers are alarming but Sindh is the only province doing something to counter the problem and has no support from the federal government and other provinces.

“Our focus was on high-risk communities but we need to educate everyone,” he added.

