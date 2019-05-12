HOME > News

ISPR denies issuing any threat alerts

3 hours ago

The head of the army’s media wing has said fake alerts are being circulated on social media quoting the ISPR.

Major General Asif Ghafoor denied that the army had issued any such threat alerts and asked people to verify the information from the ISPR’s official website (www.ispr.gov.pk).

He took to Twitter to say that some people were giving false updates about the situation in Gwadar, where three militants attacked the Pearl Continental. A security guard was killed in the attack and the hotel has now been cleared.

He said people had been giving false updates on social media about the operation as if “they were present on ground”. He urged people to be responsible instead of being a source of misinformation.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ISPR


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
ISPR, Gwadar operation, Asif ghafoor, fake news, threat alert pakistan
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore's Kalma Chowk
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore’s Kalma Chowk
Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail
Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.