Islamabad police arrest three suspects in murder, rape of 10-year-old

The Islamabad police have arrested three suspects in the kidnapping, murder and rape of a 10-year-old girl almost a week after she disappeared.

An FIR was registered on May 19 at the Shahzad Town police station almost five days after she disappeared. The SHO of the Shahzad Town police station has been suspended for refusing to register the case earlier.

A committee has also been formed for a judicial inquiry into the case. This action comes after the girl’s family staged a day-long protest at Taramari Chowk. They refused to bury the child until their demands of an investigation were met. They also wanted action against the SHO for refusing to register the case.

The child went missing on May 15 at 5:30pm from their house in Chak Shahzad, according to her father. He said he arrived at the Shahzad Town police station at 7pm to lodge an FIR but no one spared him a glance till 12:30am.

The girl’s brother said the SHO told them it sounded like she went off with someone herself. Shes a 10-year-old, she’s foolish enough to walk off and leave her house herself, the brother quoted the SHO as saying.

The girl’s body was found in a forest nearby on May 20. The police have confirmed that according to the post-mortem examination, she was raped. They are waiting on a more detailed report. ADC Bilawal Abro has been appointed the main investigator and will present a report in seven days

After the police agreed to investigate the case, the family called off their protest and held a funeral for the girl.

