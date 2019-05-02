Is Karachi getting rid of plastic bags for good?

The Cantonment Board Clifton has banned the use of polythene bags in its jurisdiction.

The campaign has been divided into three phases, the CBC administration told SAMAA Digital.

It said the CBC, vide its resolution No 7.3 from March, imposed ban on the production, sale, purchase and use of polythene bags within the limits of the CBC to protect the sewerage and drainage system. Polythene bags are spoiling the sanitation system an creating an overall problem for the environment, said CBC.

In the first phase, CBC imposed a ban on the use of polythene bags from April 10. A deadline of June 30 has been set to inform shopkeepers and vendors of the ban and for them to trash out all the stock of their polythene bags. A team of CBC’s sanitation branch will take strict action against the defaulters after June 30 and confiscate the bags.

The second phase is from July 1 to August 31. The CBC teams will carry out random visits to different areas to check implementation of the ban. A fine ranging from Rs1,000 to Rs20,000 will be imposed if anyone is found using polythene bags.

The CBC administration said that legal action would be taken in the third and last phase in case of recurring violation by vendors and shopkeepers. The CBC team will furnish its report about the violators to the magistrate under the relevant laws.

Two weeks ago, the scenic Hunza Valley became Pakistan’s first plastic-free district, according to Adviser to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

The success of the project will be replicated in other provinces and the federal capital, Aslam had said. The government will legislate to make the four provinces and Islamabad plastic-bag free, he had said.

