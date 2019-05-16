‘Is CDA bent on making Islamabad like Lahore and Peshawar?’

The Supreme Court came down hard on the Capital Development Authority for turning a blind eye towards illegal constructions in the federal capital while hearing an encroachment case on Tuesday.

Acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked, “Is the CDA bent on making Islamabad like Lahore and Peshawar?” There are garbage piles in the heart of the city, many accidents can occur because of the additional constructions on three-storey buildings, the cycle tracks have encroached too, he remarked.

The CDA chairperson expressed a lack of trust on his team too. He blamed them for the city’s current situation. He told the court that 1,800 illegal constructions have been destroyed in three months. “These operations won’t stop now.”

Related: Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal

The top court also ordered the authority to recover land encroached by a popular shopping plaza in F-8. The service lane, which has been forcefully occupied by the mall, should be recovered, the court said. The CDA has been asked to submit a progress report too.

The case has been adjourned till May 17, Friday

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.