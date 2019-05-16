HOME > News

‘Is CDA bent on making Islamabad like Lahore and Peshawar?’

May 14 , 2019

 

The Supreme Court came down hard on the Capital Development Authority for turning a blind eye towards illegal constructions in the federal capital while hearing an encroachment case on Tuesday. 

Acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked, “Is the CDA bent on making Islamabad like Lahore and Peshawar?” There are garbage piles in the heart of the city, many accidents can occur because of the additional constructions on three-storey buildings, the cycle tracks have encroached too, he remarked.

The CDA chairperson expressed a lack of trust on his team too. He blamed them for the city’s current situation. He told the court that 1,800 illegal constructions have been destroyed in three months. “These operations won’t stop now.”

Related: Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal

The top court also ordered the authority to recover land encroached by a popular shopping plaza in F-8. The service lane, which has been forcefully occupied by the mall, should be recovered, the court said. The CDA has been asked to submit a progress report too.

The case has been adjourned till May 17, Friday

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Supreme Court


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Supreme Court, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, encroachment case
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.