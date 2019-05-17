HOME > LifeandStyle

Internet legend Grumpy Cat dies at age seven

45 mins ago

The Grumpy Cat, whose ill-tempered facial expressions were used in thousands of memes, has died at seven years of age.

The cat’s real name is Tardar Sauce and her permanent scowl is because of dwarfism and an underbite, Telegraph reported.

The feline was from Arizona and had many fans in her short lifetime – over 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

She was estimated to be worth over $890,000.

Her owner Tabatha Bundesen announced the pet’s death on Twitter.

Let’s look back at some of the best ‘Grumpy Cat’ memes.

