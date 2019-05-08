‘Insurance claims reason for rise in fire incidents in Karachi’

Three fire incidents have been reported in Karachi in the last 12 days.

SAMAA Digital contacted KMC Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Ahmed Siddiqui to find out the reason for the frequency of such incidents.

Siddiqui says said there are two main reasons for fire incidents being reported in within such short span of time.

The mercury level is on the rise and will continue to be high till July, he said, explaining that the hot and dry weather increases the chances of a fire.

Related: Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

The KMC official said fire incidents normally increase in the months of May and June as the fiscal year is coming to an end and “insurance claims” play a part during these last two months of the fiscal year.

He said monetary figures, including the profit and loss statements and tax details, are being finalised by the end of every fiscal year.

“It is not a scientific cause of fire incidents,” he said.

Related: Fire controlled on Lahore’s Mall Road

The deputy chief fire officer, Mazhar Rafiq, said the hot and dry months of May, June and July and the cold and dry months of December and January see an increase in fire incidents.

In these last 12 days, the first fire incident was reported at a restaurant – Mandi House – located on Shaheed-e-Millat Road, the second one broke out in the bushes near Nazarat Office behind Aziz Bhatti Park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on May 6 and the third was a day after at a departmental store Bin Hashim, which is located near the Safoora roundabout.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.