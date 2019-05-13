HOME > Global

India’s first extremist was a Hindu, says Kamal Haasan

1 hour ago

In this photo taken on March 24, 2019, Indian actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, founder of the Makkal Needhi Mayyam party, addresses supporters at an election rally in Coimbatore in India’s southern Tamil Nadu state. AFP

India actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who had recently formed a political party Makkal Needhi Maiam last year, said on Sunday that India’s first extremist was a Hindu, NDTV reported.

He was referring to Nathuram Godse who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

“I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi,” he told his supporters in Tamil Nadu. Independent India’s first extremist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse.”

According to NDTV, Indian PM Narendra Modi’s BJP reacted harshly to Haasan’s remarks and said “he is triggering communal violence in a place where there are a lot of minorities”.

TOPICS:
bjp India Kamal Haasan Nathuram Godse


