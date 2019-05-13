India’s first extremist was a Hindu, says Kamal Haasan

India actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who had recently formed a political party Makkal Needhi Maiam last year, said on Sunday that India’s first extremist was a Hindu, NDTV reported.

He was referring to Nathuram Godse who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

“I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi,” he told his supporters in Tamil Nadu. Independent India’s first extremist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse.”

According to NDTV, Indian PM Narendra Modi’s BJP reacted harshly to Haasan’s remarks and said “he is triggering communal violence in a place where there are a lot of minorities”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.