Indian police arrest two film actors in Mumbai

Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two actors who were dressed as terrorists in the vicinity of the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film, India Today reported.

According to reports, the people spotted two individuals with a bullet vest around them buying cigarettes in a market. The police was notified and after a two-hour long search, Balram Ginwala and Arbaz Khan were arrested.

Police later found out that the two were actually actors on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Sroff’s film being shot in Vasai. The production unit also confirmed that they were extras on the set of film.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.