HOME > Entertainment

Indian police arrest two film actors in Mumbai

1 hour ago

Photo: TV9News

Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two actors who were dressed as terrorists in the vicinity of the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film, India Today reported.

According to reports, the people spotted two individuals with a bullet vest around them buying cigarettes in a market. The police was notified and after a two-hour long search, Balram Ginwala and Arbaz Khan were arrested.

Police later found out that the two were actually actors on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Sroff’s film being shot in Vasai. The production unit also confirmed that they were extras on the set of film.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Bollywood HRITHIK ROSHAN India mumbai tiger shroff


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
6 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.