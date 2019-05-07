Indian Muslims worry as Rooh Afza disappears from market

Indian Muslims can’t find Rooh Afza in the market and they are worried.

An iftari without Rooh Afza is just not the same, at least for North Indian Muslims.

#ramzan without #roohafza at iftaar is unimaginable. My 8 years old has been looking around for it for the past 3 days in all shops. Seems there is shortage of supply #hamdard 🏺@roohafzaindia — Anisa Draboo (@Drabooanisa) May 7, 2019

In this Ramadan we miss roohafza becoz

Hamdard me kuch accha nahi chal raha

Market me supply hi nahi hai

From chhatisgarh — Md sakib akhtar (@MdSakibAkhtar1) May 6, 2019

@RoohAfzaIndia Why is there no RoohAfza in the market? It’s not even available online! — Ashfaq Malik (@ashfakmalik) May 6, 2019

Rooh Afza, the sherbet made by Hamdard Laboratories, has been off the market for four to five months now, and is not available at online stores, The Print reported on Tuesday.

The article says production has restarted only recently, according to one of the directors of Hamdard, Mufti Shaukat.

“Rooh Afza will be back soon,” he said.

A receptionist at the Hamdard office gave an estimate of 15-20 days before the sherbet is back on the market.

The report said Hamdard put out no official word on why it stopped production, but tried blaming it on the shortage of “raw material”. The truth, a source claimed, has to do with a family dispute.