Indian Muslims worry as Rooh Afza disappears from market

2 hours ago

Screengrab of Hamdard RoohAfza advertisement | YouTube

Indian Muslims can’t find Rooh Afza in the market and they are worried.

An iftari without Rooh Afza is just not the same, at least for North Indian Muslims.

Rooh Afza, the sherbet made by Hamdard Laboratories, has been off the market for four to five months now, and is not available at online stores, The Print reported on Tuesday.

The article says production has restarted only recently, according to one of the directors of Hamdard, Mufti Shaukat.

“Rooh Afza will be back soon,” he said.

A receptionist at the Hamdard office gave an estimate of 15-20 days before the sherbet is back on the market.

The report said Hamdard put out no official word on why it stopped production, but tried blaming it on the shortage of “raw material”. The truth, a source claimed, has to do with a family dispute.

 

 
