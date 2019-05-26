Indian Muslim parents name newborn after Narendra Modi

A Muslim couple in India’s Uttar Pradesh has named their newborn after Indian PM Narendra Modi, reported Deccan Herald.

The child was born on the day the votes for Indian elections were counted.

The woman, identified as Mainaz Begum, said that she liked Modi’s personality and wanted to name her child after him. Her husband works in a Gulf country.

Apprehending that the Muslim community might not favour naming the child after Modi, her father-in-law Mohammed Idris reportedly asked her to go for some common Muslim name.

Mainaz, however, remained adamant and the matter ultimately reached her husband abroad. Mushtaq gave in to his wife’s request and they named their child Narendra Damodardas Modi.

