HOME > Global

Indian Muslim parents name newborn after Narendra Modi

49 mins ago

A Muslim couple in India’s Uttar Pradesh has named their newborn after Indian PM Narendra Modi, reported Deccan Herald.

The child was born on the day the votes for Indian elections were counted.

The woman, identified as Mainaz Begum, said that she liked Modi’s personality and wanted to name her child after him. Her husband works in a Gulf country.

Apprehending that the Muslim community might not favour naming the child after Modi, her father-in-law Mohammed Idris reportedly asked her to go for some common Muslim name.

Mainaz, however, remained adamant and the matter ultimately reached her husband abroad. Mushtaq gave in to his wife’s request and they named their child Narendra Damodardas Modi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Indian elections Narendra Modi


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
3 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Hamza drives Maryam Nawaz to Bilawal's iftaar party
Hamza drives Maryam Nawaz to Bilawal’s iftaar party
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.