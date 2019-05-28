HOME > Entertainment

Indian man booked for making derogatory remarks against Urmila Matondkar

16 mins ago

A 57-year-old Indian man has been booked for allegedly posting derogatory content against actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on social media, reported the Indian media.

The suspect has been identified as Dhananjay Kudtarkar, a resident of the Maharashtra city.

Related: Man threatens to rape Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter

“The suspect using his social media account put a derogatory post against actress Urmila and made sexually coloured remarks,” said a police officer attached to Vishrambaug police station in Pune, reported NDTV.

No arrest has been made so far and an investigation is under way.

Matondkar joined Congress in March 2019. She married Kashmir-based Muslim businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir on March 3, 2016.

TOPICS:
India Urmila Matondkar


