Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend OIC Summit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit during which he will attend the 14th OIC Summit.

The conference titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future’ is being hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The meeting has been called to discuss issues and challenges being faced by the Muslim community.

The prime minister is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant Naeemul Haque, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed and KP Sports, Culture and Tourism Minister Atif Khan.

PM Khan is scheduled to hold important meetings with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

He paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered prayers at Masjid-e-Nabvi upon his arrival to Madina Thursday.

