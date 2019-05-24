HOME > News

Prime Minister Imran Khan to head to Karachi today

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be heading to Karachi for a one-day visit today (Friday).

He will attend a Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital fundraiser during his visit.

He will also be briefed on the security situation and progress on federal government projects in the city during a meeting at Governor House.

The premier will also meet opposition leaders and members of the business community.

There are chances that PM Khan will also head to Ghotki next where he will meet the family of late federal minister Ali Muhammad Mahar and condole with them.

