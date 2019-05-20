HOME > Politics

Imran Khan is not my prime minister: Maryam Nawaz

1 hour ago

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan is not her prime minister.

“Calling him the prime minister is an insult to the position,” Maryam told journalists in Islamabad on Monday.

She said that there won’t be any credibility left of the accountability process due to selected accountability by NAB.

Maryam said the country’s problems would only be solved through fresh, democratic elections. “A democratically elected government can resolve the prevailing issues,” she said.

The PML-N leader said that the party follows only one narrative which is of its leader Nawaz Sharif. Even those who disagreed with Nawaz’s narrative are now standing with him.

