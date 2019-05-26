Imran Khan is the most incompetent PM ever: Hamza Shahbaz

Imran Khan is the most incompetent prime minister to come into power, remarked PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz.

“We won’t let him run away,” he said. The leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly was speaking to the media on Sunday.

He claimed that increasing prices are just the start of a storm. “The real tsunami is about to come.”

Hamza said that the controversial interview of NAB chairperson is no laughing matter. “We want a parliamentary committee to be formed to look into the matter. We want to know if NAB chairperson is being pressurised by PM Imran Khan or not.”

