IMF negotiating with itself: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came down hard on the PTI government in a fiery during the National Assembly session on Thursday.

He said inflation has reached a new high and the common man is drowning in the Tsunami of inflation.

The PPP chairperson called the government “two-faced”. He said

On top of this, without any warning, you [the government] dropped a petrol bomb on the country, said Bilawal in reference to the recent hike in petrol prices by Rs9.

Everything has become expensive – petrol, gas, electricity, food items, he said, blaming the inefficiency of the PTI government.

This is only because of the government’s inability to collect taxes, generate revenue, inability to expand the tax base and inability to collect taxes from the rich.

The public is paying the price of the government’s failures, he said, adding that they are being punished.

When leadership is missing and there is no direction, we are left with only confusion, Bilawal said, adding that when ‘your’ finance minister, FBR head and State Bank head are all removed suddenly, it looks like the IMF has taken over the Ministry of Finance, FBR and State Bank of Pakistan.

He said it seemed like the IMF was paving the way to negotiate with itself. “The public will not accept such an IMF deal,” he said firmly.

The country is going through an economic massacre, he said.

