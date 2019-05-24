IMF loan seeks to improve Pakistan’s public finances: official

The IMF loan is aimed at improving Pakistan’s public finances, according to IMF Director of Communications Gerry Rice.

During a media briefing in Washington DC, he said the bailout package will help strengthen Pakistan’s financial position.

Pakistan and the IMF recently signed a $6 billion three-year extended programme.

“The program is aimed at improving Pakistan’s public finances, reducing public debt and helping Pakistan get back on the path to a sustainable, more inclusive growth, and so on,” he said.

We hope that the program can also create fiscal space for a substantial increase in social spending, to strengthen social protection, as well as infrastructure and other human capital development, said Rice.

