Illegal medicine price hike: Govt recovers Rs8b

3 hours ago

The government recovered Rs8 billion from companies that had generated revenue by illegally increasing the prices of medicines.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Thursday that the money would be given to the Pakistan Baitul Maal.

He said that the price of 395 drugs have still not reduced in the market. These prices will be regulated with the help of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, he said.

TOPICS:
Baitul Maal latest medicines price


