‘If economy class fare increases, it wont be over Rs50’

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that all possible efforts would be made to keep fares of economy class capped and to avoid an increase.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Railways headquarters in Lahore on Saturday.

“If economy class fares are to be increased then it would be not more than Rs50,” he said, adding that the railways mobile application would also be available on an iPhone.

He said that efforts were being made so that railway labourers could get health cards.

Efforts were also being made to implement the decision of judiciary regarding the Karachi Circular Railway within 15 days, he maintained. He added that the KCR could be developed through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor funding.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said PR was not being privatised.

To another query, the minister said today people were facing a tough time just because of Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari as these people had badly ruined the country’s economy.

