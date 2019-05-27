I will play on the front foot again after Eid, says Chohan

Claims Maryam and Bilawal are seeking an NRO

The former information minister referred to Hindus as "cow urine-drinking people" at a press conference a few days before he was asked to resign."I will play on the front foot against after Eid," Chohan told SAMAA TV on Monday without explaining whether he is joining Punjab cabinet or not.The PTI MPA claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to remove him as Punjab's information minister.Chohan also criticized the PPP and PML-N leadership for joining hands together."Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Zardari sat together to seek an NRO," Chohan alleged. "They are blackmailing the government."He accused Nawaz Sharif, the jailed former prime minister, of holding grudge against the army. "The hatred for the army and state institutions from the hearts of Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif could never be removed," he said.