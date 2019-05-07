HOME > News

Husband kills Pashto singer in Mingora: police

28 mins ago

Mina, a Pashto singer in Mingora, was allegedly killed by her husband, police said Tuesday.

Police have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest him. She was killed over a domestic dispute, the police officials said.

This is not the first time local celebrities have come under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

In February 2019, Labab, another Pashto singer, was killed in Mardan. The actress, who was known as Gulalai, was on her way to Mardan from Peshawar when she went missing three days ago. She was staying with her sister in Peshawar.

The police said her body was recovered from a field. Her body was identified by her sister. In 2018 too, three singers were killed.

