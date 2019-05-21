Hoarding dollars to earn profits is a sin: Mufti Taqi

Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani believes that buying dollars to hoard and earn profits is a ‘grave sin’ and would be disloyalty to the country.

In a tweet on Monday, he spoke about the present economic situation.

Purchasing dollars to hoard and earn profit by the increase in its price is a grave sin and disloyalty to the country in the present economic situation. According to some narrations of a Hadith those involved in hoarding are cursed by Allah Taala. — Muhammad Taqi Usmani (@muftitaqiusmani) May 20, 2019

“According to some narrations of a Hadith those involved in hoarding are cursed by Allah Taala,” he wrote.

The dollar touched Rs153 in the open market on Tuesday. This is its highest-ever rate against the rupee. It is being sold at Rs150.5 in the interbank market.

It rose to Rs148 in the open market last week a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice and told currency exchange dealers to lower the rate. It closed at Rs141.39 in the interbank market a day earlier.

The rise comes shortly after Pakistan and the IMF signed a three-year deal for $6 billion.

