A policeman was shot dead in Lahore’s Shahdara Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as head constable Rana Ashfaq. He was posted at the IG office.

The investigating officer, Naseem Ahmed, said that two men on a motorcycle opened fire at Ashfaq while he was out for breakfast with his children.

A case has been registered. The police are investigating the case with the help of CCTV footage.

