Haqeeqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi

Afaq Ahmed, the chief of Mohajir Qaumi Movement (Haqeeqi), attended an iftaar dinner hosted by MQM-P in Karachi on Friday.
Afaq Ahmed was warmly welcomed by MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and senior party leader Faisal Sabzwari.
Ahmed was MQM supremo Altaf Hussain’s close aide in the 1980s. However, he left the MQM after developing differences with his leaders in the early 1990s and launched his own political party. Several hundred people were killed in clashes between the two groups in the 1990s.
Waseem Aftab, the leader of Pak Sarzameen Party, also attended the iftaar dinner. Dr Farooq Sattar, the disgruntled MQM-P leader, wasn't invited to the iftaar dinner.
Dr Sattar has been removed from the party, said Faisal Sabzwari.