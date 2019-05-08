Hamza Shahbaz’s bail extended till May 22

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s interim bail in three corruption cases has been extended till May 22.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani and assets beyond known means of income cases. He had earlier been granted bail till May 8.

The Lahore High Court was hearing Hamza’s bail petition on Wednesday. His lawyer told the court that they still don’t know why arrest warrants for the PML-N leader have been issued.

The NAB prosecutor said that the reasons for Hamza’s arrest have been mentioned in a document submitted in the court.

The high court ordered NAB to give the document’s copy to Hamza too.

