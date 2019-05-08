HOME > News

Hamza Shahbaz’s bail extended till May 22

35 mins ago

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s interim bail in three corruption cases has been extended till May 22. 

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani and assets beyond known means of income cases. He had earlier been granted bail till May 8.

Related: NAB raid made me feel like a ‘terrorist’: Hamza Shahbaz

The Lahore High Court was hearing Hamza’s bail petition on Wednesday. His lawyer told the court that they still don’t know why arrest warrants for the PML-N leader have been issued.

The NAB prosecutor said that the reasons for Hamza’s arrest have been mentioned in a document submitted in the court.

The high court ordered NAB to give the document’s copy to Hamza too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Corruption hamza shahbaz NAB


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Hamza Shahbaz, bail, Lahore High Court, PML-N, NAB, Lahore
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.