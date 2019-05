Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ayaz Sadiq accompany them

Hamza drove the car while Maryam sat in the passenger seat. They were accompanied by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ayaz Sadiq.The iftaar dinner is being held at Zardari House in Islamabad.The opposition parties are expected to discuss a plan of action against the policies of the PTI-led government.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram