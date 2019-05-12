Five people killed in Gwadar hotel attack

At least five people were killed after three terrors suspects attacked the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar on Saturday, the Pakistan Army confirmed on Sunday.

The deceased include four hotel employees, security guard Zahoor, Farhad, Bilawal and Awais, and a Pakistan Navy soldier, identified as Abbas Khan, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing.

Six people were injured in the attack, including two Army captains, two Navy soldiers, and two hotel employees.

The security forces have killed all three terror suspects too. They have yet to be identified.

Related: Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen

The terrorists had attempted to enter the hotel to take hostage the guests present in the hotel, according to the ISPR. The security guard at the hotel’s entrance did not let them enter after which they opened fire on him and killed him.

The quick reaction forces of Pakistan Armed Forces and the police reached the hotel and secured guests and staff present inside.

The terror suspects made the CCTV cameras dysfunctional and planted IEDs on all entry points, according to the media wing.

Gwadar is one of the main centre’s of activity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. The Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar is located on the Koh-e-Batil Hill south of West Bay on Fish Harbour Road. The five-star hotel is frequented by both business and leisure travellers.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.