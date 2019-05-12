Gwadar attack: PC security guard leaves behind two infant sons

Owais Ali Shah was among the five people killed when terrorists attacked the Pearl Continent Hotel in Gwadar on Saturday.

He was working as the security superviser at the hotel. He was guarding the entrance when the suspects tried to enter the hotel. He tried his best to stop them but the terrorists opened fire and killed him.

Shah, who hails from Haripur, leaves behind a widow and two infant sons. One of the sons is four years old, while the other is two years old.

Related: Five people killed in Gwadar hotel attack

He was the eldest of the five siblings. His retired parents used to live with him at their house in the village.

Shah went to attain a degree in civil engineering from Polytechnical College after completing his matric and intermediate.

His brother told SAMAA Digital that Shah was previously working as a security guard at the Pearl Continent Hotel in Karachi and was shifted to Gwadar recently.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.