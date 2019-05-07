Gunman holding several hostage in southern France

French police say an armed man has taken multiple hostages in a store on the outskirts of Toulouse in France.

A police spokeswoman said four hostages were taken in a convenience store in Blagnac, near Toulouse airport, Washington Post reported.

She said it’s too early to rule out terror without knowing the hostage-taker’s demands.

According to local news site La Depeche du Midi, the hostage taker is 17-years-old.

Police have surrounded the store and the area has been evacuated. According to television reports from France 3, the hostage-taker has demanded to speak to a negotiator.

Police tweeted: “Ongoing police operation on the port plan sector in Blagnac – please avoid the area and respect the perimeter of the security.”

