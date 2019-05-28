Gujranwala man accused of setting wife on fire after disagreement

A man has been accused of setting his wife on fire after a disagreement at their house in Gujranwala’s Dhulley on Monday night.

The police said that the woman, identified as Tania, has been shifted to a hospital in Lahore. Her mother has even registered a case with the police against the husband.

Tania, 32, told the police that her husband was convincing her to engage in immoral attacks. He sprinkled oil on her and then set her on fire after her refusal.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect, Arif.

