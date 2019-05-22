Govt’s incompetence no less than a tragedy, says Maryam Nawaz

Everything is getting expensive by the day

“It has been 10 months [since the PTI government came into power] and there has been no good news since,” she said while speaking in Bahawalpur. She said that the people of this nation are under great duress given the sky-high prices of gas, electricity, and commodities. “Everything is getting expensive by the day.”She said that she met a woman who earns Rs20,000 by cleaning houses and lives in a small house. “She got an electricity bill of Rs25,000. How is she supposed to pay that?”“Mian sahib has always asked me to share the pain of the people,” she said.Maryam said that her father, Nawaz Sharif, never said his followers to stage a protest asking for him to be released in jail. The former PM is currently serving his jail sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat after being convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.Maryam expressed her sorrow over the rape and murder of 10-year-old Farishta in Islamabad. The police have so far arrested three suspects and suspended the SHO for delaying the process of FIR registration.“I have two daughters and I am someone’s daughter too,” she said. “I can feel the family’s pain.”The PML-N leader remarked that hospitals were ready to conduct the post-mortem examination and the SHO didn’t even register the case at first, she remarked.“I stand with her family and we will raise our voices for them.”She expressed her condolences to PPP's Qamar Zaman Kaira over the demise of his son in an accident last week.Earlier, Maryam visited the house of PML-N leader and former federal education minister Balighur Rehman and expressed her condolences over his wife's death in a road accident on April 29.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram