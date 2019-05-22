HOME > Politics

Govt’s incompetence no less than a tragedy, says Maryam Nawaz

2 hours ago

Everything is getting expensive by the day

 





The government’s incompetence is no less than a tragedy, said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

“It has been 10 months [since the PTI government came into power] and there has been no good news since,” she said while speaking in Bahawalpur. She said that the people of this nation are under great duress given the sky-high prices of gas, electricity, and commodities. “Everything is getting expensive by the day.”

She said that she met a woman who earns Rs20,000 by cleaning houses and lives in a small house. “She got an electricity bill of Rs25,000. How is she supposed to pay that?”

Related: Imran Khan is not my prime minister: Maryam Nawaz

“Mian sahib has always asked me to share the pain of the people,” she said.

Maryam said that her father, Nawaz Sharif, never said his followers to stage a protest asking for him to be released in jail. The former PM is currently serving his jail sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat after being convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

Maryam expressed her sorrow over the rape and murder of 10-year-old Farishta in Islamabad. The police have so far arrested three suspects and suspended the SHO for delaying the process of FIR registration.

“I have two daughters and I am someone’s daughter too,” she said. “I can feel the family’s pain.”

The PML-N leader remarked that hospitals were ready to conduct the post-mortem examination and the SHO didn’t even register the case at first, she remarked.

Related: Islamabad police arrest three suspects in murder, rape of 10-year-old

“I stand with her family and we will raise our voices for them.”

She expressed her condolences to PPP's Qamar Zaman Kaira over the demise of his son in an accident last week.

Earlier, Maryam visited the house of  PML-N leader and former federal education minister Balighur Rehman and expressed her condolences over his wife's death in a road accident on April 29.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Bahawalpur maryam nawaz


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Maryam Nawaz, Bahawalpur, Farishta, Nawaz Sharif, Qamar Zaman Kaira
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab's Sadiqabad
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab’s Sadiqabad
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.