Govt appoints new Utility Stores Corporation managing director after protests

8 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The federal government appointed Umar Lodhi the managing director of the Utility Stores Corporation on Friday after employees staged a three-day protest.

The sit-in in Islamabad came to an end on Friday after the government agreed to their demands.

The employees wanted a permanent managing director, permanent employee contracts, bailout packages and health cards.

“All demands of Utility Stores employees are reasonable and acceptable to the government,” the notification read.

The government has also assured them that it will grant the corporation a Rs140 million bailout package.

However, during the board meeting expected to be held after Ramazan, the government will review the petition to make daily wage and contractual employees permanent. Their wages and salaries are also likely to be increased.

TOPICS:
bailout package Utility Stores Corporation


