The government is planning to sponsor ideas for tech-based businesses in the Pakistan Science Fair, which will be held in August in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Twitter that 70 to 100 percent loans will be provided to execute the idea.

Chaudhry urged people to showcase their innovations through the platform. Registrations will open in July.

