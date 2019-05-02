Government launches Mazdoor Ka Ehsas programme on Labour Day

The government launched the ‘Mazdoor ka Ehsaas’ programme today (Wednesday) for the welfare of labourers, including domestic workers, to mark World Labour Day.

This decision was made at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting he said that protecting the rights of workers is one of the government’s top priorities.

The prime minister said that the complete implementation of the programme is a real challenge and needs the government’s full focus. PM Khan directed that steps should be taken regarding the protection of labour’s rights in different phases.

During the meeting, the participants were informed that around 115 social welfare programmes will be established for the underprivileged, widows, orphans, labourers, farmers, the unemployed, homeless and elderly.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the International Labour Organisation, World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

The Mazdoor ka Ehsas programme is part of the PTI government’s poverty alleviation programme ‘Ehsas’.

