HOME > Government

Government launches Mazdoor Ka Ehsas programme on Labour Day

May 1 , 2019

Photo:AFP

The government launched the ‘Mazdoor ka Ehsaas’ programme today (Wednesday) for the welfare of labourers, including domestic workers, to mark World Labour Day.

This decision was made at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting he said that protecting the rights of workers is one of the government’s top priorities.

The prime minister said that the complete implementation of the programme is a real challenge and needs the government’s full focus. PM Khan directed that steps should be taken regarding the protection of labour’s rights in different phases.

Related: Bilawal says he supports PTM’s stance on democracy, human rights 

During the meeting, the participants were informed that around 115 social welfare programmes will be established for the underprivileged, widows, orphans, labourers, farmers, the unemployed, homeless and elderly.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the International Labour Organisation, World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

The Mazdoor ka Ehsas programme is part of the PTI government’s poverty alleviation programme ‘Ehsas’.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Ehsas Programme Imran Khan labor day


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.