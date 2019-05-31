HOME > Government

Government to auction off old buildings to pay off debt

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The government now plans on auctioning off old and unused buildings to pay off its debt. It has previously auctioned off luxury cars, buffaloes and PM House’s cutlery, crockery and bedsheets. 

A special committee has even identified 30 buildings in different areas for this purpose. The names and location of the buildings have not been revealed as yet.

The committee members agreed that the money they get from the auction will be used to pay the country’s debt. It comprises Ali Zaidi, Zulfi Bukhari, Ali Amin Gandpur and Murad Saeed.

They have held 17 sessions so far and are identifying more buildings.

The buildings will be auctioned off according to the rules set by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

