Government plans to introduce low grade petrol for motorbikes

The government is planning to introduce RON 80-82 for motorbikes as petrol prices rise.

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association — a representative body of all major automobile manufacturers — has written a letter to the Ministry of Petroleum opposing the proposal to re-introduce 80-82 RON petrol.

Research Octane Number (RON) is an indicator of fuel quality, where higher RON mostly represents higher quality of fuel.

The letter said the proposal has been drafted in haste ignoring the ground realities and the impact on stake holders.

This cheap variant of petrol will have detrimental effects on motorbike engines and to environmental pollution, according to the letter.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.