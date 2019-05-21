Government may allow low-grade petrol for motorcycles

The government is considering introducing special low-grade petrol for motorbikes in the country.

The step has been under consideration to allow refineries to continue their operations and to provide a cheaper alternative to the owners of two-wheelers as oil prices increase.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed his special assistant on petroleum Nadeem Babar to examine the proposal and practical matters to introduce 80 to 82RON petrol for two-wheelers.

It was proposed by OGRA’s Dr Abdullah Malik.

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum will take up the matter today (Tuesday).

