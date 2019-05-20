Government Hajj scheme balloting postponed

The second round of balloting under the government Hajj scheme has been postponed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony postponed the second round of balloting for the additional quota among unsuccessful applicants of the Government Hajj Scheme.

The ministry spokesperson said that a new date will be announced after the approval of the federal cabinet.

He added that the Saudi government has given an additional quota of 16,000 to Pakistan. Of this additional quota, 60% of the spaces will be allocated to the unsuccessful applicants of the Government Hajj Scheme.

All unsuccessful applicants will be included in the balloting despite withdrawing their money from their banks. In case of selection, they will have to deposit their dues within four days.

This year, 216,542 applications were received, of which 107,526 were declared successful in balloting conducted on March 11.

The ministry has also announced a dedicated Hajj helpline to promptly resolve any complaints from prospective pilgrims. The helpline will provide them with the required information besides registering and resolving complaints relating to Hajj.

As per the Haj Policy 2019 released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, a total of 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year.

